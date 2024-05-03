ICC reveals match officials for T20 World Cup 2024, Richard Kettleborough features in elite list of umpires

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Richard Kettleborough.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed the list of match officials for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. 20 umpires and six match officials will be officiating in the month-long tournament that will be played in June. Notably, two Indians also find their name on the list of umpires to officiate in the tournament.

"We are pleased to announce our team of match referees and umpires for the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Within the selected cohort, we have a compliment of experienced match officials and other high performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances. The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game," Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, said on the selection of the officials.

The list features elite officials - Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel. Notably, Kettleborough and Illingworth officiated in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

"With 20 teams and 55 matches played over 28 days, this will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever and we are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly. We wish them all the best of luck for what promises to be a very exciting tournament," he added.

Umpires and Match Officials for T20 World Cup 2024:

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.