Want to boost your iPhone's speed? Follow these simple steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

RAM, or Random Access Memory, in simple terms, is the memory in your computer that stores data actively used by programs. When you open an app on your iPhone, it's loaded into RAM for quick access. However, having too many apps open can lead to a shortage of RAM which slows down your device.

How to manage RAM on iPhone?

It's essential to note that there's no direct way to clear iPhone RAM, but you can boost its performance with a soft reset or manual restart. A soft reset closes all open apps, while a manual restart turns off and on your iPhone.

Performing a Soft Reset

Press and hold the Side Button and either Volume Button. Release the buttons when the Slide to Power Off slider appears. Hold the Side Button until your iPhone restarts.

Manual Restart Steps

Go to Settings > General. Scroll down and tap Shut Down. Drag the Slide to the Power Off slider. Wait for your iPhone to turn off, then hold the Side Button for the Apple logo.

When to Clear iPhone RAM

Clearing RAM is only necessary when facing performance issues like app crashes or a slow iPhone. If everything runs smoothly, there's no need to clear RAM. Usually, your iPhone manages RAM automatically.

Additional Tips

Close unused apps.

Avoid opening too many apps simultaneously.

Regularly restart your iPhone.

If issues persist, reach out to Apple support.

In most cases, your iPhone efficiently handles RAM which requires no manual intervention. However, these steps can help if you're encountering performance problems.

ALSO READ | Apple's big move: OLED display coming to 2024 iPad Pro - Here's what you need to know

ALSO READ | Flight ticket scams: How to spot fake airline ticket deals? Here's a complete guide

Latest Technology News