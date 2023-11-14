Apple's big move: OLED display coming to 2024 iPad Pro - Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPad Pro (M2)

Apple iPad Pro Updates: Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade in 2024 by introducing an OLED display to the iPad Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares insights, predicting a lineup refresh that includes a new iPad Mini, vanilla iPad, iPad Air, and the highlight – a revamped iPad Pro featuring OLED technology and the powerful Apple Silicon M3 chip. The anticipated release is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

An OLED iPad Pro is Coming

Reportedly, the focus is on the new iPad Pro, set to be a game-changer with its OLED display and M3 chipset. The iPad Pro series has always been known for its robust performance, but the display quality fell short. With the speculated combination of OLED and M3, users can expect a major boost in power, vibrant colors, and improved battery life.

OLED's Journey: From Watches to iPhones and Now iPads

Apple's venture into OLED technology began with the first-generation Apple Watch, followed by iPhones like the iPhone X in 2017. Rumors suggest that MacBooks might also embrace OLED, but Kuo's timeline hints at the iPad Pro leading this transition.

Expectations for Vanilla iPad, iPad Mini, and More in 2024

In addition to the OLED iPad Pro, Kuo predicts the launch of the 11th-generation vanilla iPad in the latter half of 2024. This model might debut alongside a new iPad Mini, signaling a potentially grander introduction compared to previous years. Reports also hint at the discontinuation of the 9th generation iPad which will mark Apple's final shift from the Lightning port to USB-C.

Two Sizes for Upgraded iPad Air

Early 2024 may bring more excitement with the launch of the iPad Air in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. While the iPad Air is expected to retain its LCD screen, it will benefit from the latest Apple Silicon M3 chipsets.

