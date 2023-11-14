10 million USD! ChatGPT offers hefty pay package to Google AI employees | Read details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI offers big bucks to attract Google AI minds

Open AI to hire Google AI Employees: OpenAI known for ChatGPT, is competing with Google to hire some top researchers. The company is using different strategies, like offering good pay and access to advanced tech. OpenAI recently hinted at selling shares, which could make the company worth a huge $86 billion. If this happens, new hires might get $5 million to $10 million.

According to the report of TechCrunch, OpenAI has successfully brought in experts from Google and Meta. In their ChatGPT launch, the company mentioned five ex-Google researchers. In total, OpenAI has hired 93 people who used to work at Google and Meta, with 59 from Google and 34 from Meta as of February.

To strengthen their team, OpenAI is hiring a research engineer for their superalignment team. The annual salary for this role ranges from $245,000 to $450,000.The company is also offering "generous equity" and other benefits.

Reportedly, Jan Leike, OpenAI's head of super alignment, said they're focused on making sure AI systems align with what people want. They are actively looking for people passionate about AI safety, with good thinking skills and coding expertise.

Despite all this, the company hasn't commented on the talent competition. This battle for talent between OpenAI and Google shows the tough competition in the AI industry. Both companies want the best minds to make progress in artificial intelligence.

Recently, OpenAI also shared that their AI chatbot now has 100 million people using it every week. In their first developer conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talked about the new GPT-4 Turbo model, which is better, more affordable, and can understand larger amounts of information.

