Threads users can now delete accounts without impacting Instagram: Here's how

Instagram Threads users can now delete their profile separately without affecting their Instagram accounts, according to a recent announcement by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. This change comes in response to user feedback which will provide more flexibility for managing Threads profiles.

How to initiate the Deletion Process?

To delete your Threads profile, navigate to Settings Go to Account Choose the option to Delete or Deactivate Profile

This process allows users to take control of their Threads presence without permanently removing it.

Users can opt out of Automatic Sharing

In another update, users can now turn off the automatic sharing of their Threads posts to other apps, such as Instagram and Facebook. This gives users more privacy and control over where their content is shared.

Instagram Threads has also introduced a new feature that enables users to showcase their Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram. It helps users to broaden their audience and increase their reach within the Instagram ecosystem.

Acknowledging user concerns, Mosseri stated that they are rolling out an option for users to opt out of being featured outside of Threads.

“We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads,” said Mosseri on Threads.

Furthermore, Mosseri mentioned that the company is actively working on a Threads application programming interface (API). This development aims to allow developers to create diverse apps and experiences within the Threads ecosystem.

Notably, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that Threads has now surpassed 100 million monthly active users.

