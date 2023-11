Jio AirFiber now available in 115 Indian cities. Full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio AirFiber now available in 115 Indian cities

Jio Fibre: Reliance Jio expanded its AirFiber FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service to an additional 115 cities across India. Initially, it was introduced in September and was available in only eight cities- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. You can choose from 6 and 12-month options for the 5G plans, with prices varying from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999. An installation fee of approximately Rs. 1,000 is required, but this fee is waived when the user subscribes to an annual plan.

Full List of Cities Where Jio Fibre is Now Available

Anantapur Cuddapah Guntur Kakinada Kurnool Nellore Ongole Rajahmundry Tirupati Vijaywada Vishakhapatnam Vizayanagaram Delhi - Delhi NCR Gujarat Ahmedabad Anand Ankleshwar Bardoli Bharuch Bhavnagar Bhuj Dahod Deesa Himmatnagar Jamnagar Junagadh Kadi Kalol Mehsana Morvi Nadiad Navsari Palanpur Rajkot Surat Vadodara Valsad Vapi Wadhwan Bangalore Belgaum Bellary Bidar Bijapur Chikmagalur Chitradurga Dandeli Devangere Doddaballapur Gulbarga Hospet Hubli-Dharwad Mandya Mangalore Mysore Raichur Shimoga Tumkur Udupi Pune Mumbai Ahmadnagar Amravati Aurangabad Chandrapur Jalna Kolhapur Nagpur Nanded Nasik Ratnagiri Sangli Solapur Chengalpattu Coimbatore Chennai Ambur Karur Kumbakonam Erode Hosur Kancheepuram Neyveli Pattukottai Pollachi Salem Madurai Namakkal Tiruchirapalli Tiruppur Tiruvallur Tiruvannamalai Sriperumpudur Srirangam Vellore Karimnagar Khammam Kothagudem Hyderabad Armoor(Kotarmoor) Jagtial Miryalguda Nirmal Nizamabad Mahbubnagar Mancherial Ramagundam Sangareddy Palvoncha Peddapalli(Ramagundam) Suryapet Tandur Siddipet Sircilla Warangal Kolkata

A step-by-step guide for installing Jio Fiber

Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp

Visit the Jio website

or Go to your nearest Jio Store

Entering details - pin code, mobile number, installation address

Once done, Jio will contact you regarding the services

