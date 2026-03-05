RJD alleges 'Shinde Model' being used in Bihar, claims Nitish's tweet not written or posted by him

Patna:

Soon after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar, RJD leaders strongly reacted to the development with Mrityunjay Tiwari saying no one could have anticipated that the BJP would remove Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so quickly after the elections.

Here's what RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said on Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "A major upheaval in Bihar's politics has suddenly been visible since yesterday. No one could have anticipated that the BJP would remove Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so quickly after the elections, but our leader Tejashwi Yadav had been consistently saying that the BJP would destroy the JDU and oust Nitish Kumar from the chief minister's chair..."

RJD alleges 'Shinde Model' being used in Bihar

RJD also alleged 'Shinde Model' being used in Bihar and claimed Nitish's tweet was not written or posted by him. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "After reading the tweet, it is guaranteed that he has not dictated or written this tweet. It came from Delhi. The core of JD(U) is hurt by this..."

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also said that suddenly after yesterday afternoon, this news started circulating, if there is any truth behind this news or if it's not just a rumour, then it in itself tells the story of the end of a political chapter."

Nitish Kumar says he will be contesting Rajya Sabha polls

The development comes after Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar. Kumar, who has been the CM since 2005, said the new government that will be formed in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance.

"For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity," he said, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

"In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said. "I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he added.

With Kumar stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post. If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

