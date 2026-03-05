US-Israel-Iran War Live: War rages in Middle East as Trump vows to continue Iran attack

Tehran:

The conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the sixth straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation. The death toll from US-Israeli strikes on Iran has crossed 1,000 over five days, while nearly 60 people have been killed in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and six US soldiers have also lost their lives. Israel carried out fresh attacks on Iranian targets and renewed airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, including in and around Beirut, as Iran responded with counterstrikes against Israeli and US interests across the Gulf region. Follow IndiaToday.in for live updates on the rapidly evolving Middle East crisis.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of possible “terrorist movements” along Iran’s border with Iraq during a conversation with an Iraqi-Kurdish political leader. Meanwhile, the conflict widened at sea, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying a US submarine had sunk an Iranian warship in international waters. Israel also struck Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel. Turkey said NATO defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile before it entered Turkish airspace.

The escalating violence has rattled global markets, with oil prices surging after Iranian attacks disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies. Stock markets worldwide have been hit by fears that rising energy costs could slow the global economy, although US stocks appeared relatively steadier at the opening on Wednesday.

