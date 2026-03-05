US-Israel-Iran War Live: War rages in Middle East as Trump vows to continue Iran attack

Advertisement
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
US-Israel-Iran War Live: The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 50 in Lebanon, and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The United Nations says 100,000 people fled the Iranian capital in the war's first two days alone.

A plume of black smoke rises from an ongoing fire near fuel depots at the port of Fujairah in the Gulf Emirate of Fujairah. Image Source : AFP
The conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the sixth straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation. The death toll from US-Israeli strikes on Iran has crossed 1,000 over five days, while nearly 60 people have been killed in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and six US soldiers have also lost their lives. Israel carried out fresh attacks on Iranian targets and renewed airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, including in and around Beirut, as Iran responded with counterstrikes against Israeli and US interests across the Gulf region. Follow IndiaToday.in for live updates on the rapidly evolving Middle East crisis.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of possible “terrorist movements” along Iran’s border with Iraq during a conversation with an Iraqi-Kurdish political leader. Meanwhile, the conflict widened at sea, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying a US submarine had sunk an Iranian warship in international waters. Israel also struck Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel. Turkey said NATO defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile before it entered Turkish airspace.

The escalating violence has rattled global markets, with oil prices surging after Iranian attacks disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies. Stock markets worldwide have been hit by fears that rising energy costs could slow the global economy, although US stocks appeared relatively steadier at the opening on Wednesday.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :Iran war

  • 4:45 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel bombs Beirut's Haret Hreik

    The army had earlier issued a threat forcing residents of the neighbourhood to displace, saying they would imminently strike a building there. This is the third Israeli army strike on the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut in the past 24 hours.

  • 4:44 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Senate Republicans reject war powers resolution

    Senate Republicans voted down an effort Wednesday to halt the Trump administration’s war against Iran, demonstrating early support for a conflict that has rapidly spread across the Middle East with no clear U.S. exit strategy. The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, failed on a 47-53 vote tally. The vote fell mostly along party lines, though Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted in favor and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against. The war powers resolution gave lawmakers an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out. The vote forced them to take a stand on a war shaping the fate of US military members, countless other lives and the future of the region.

  • 4:24 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran's attacks on neighbours 'blatant' violation of international law: Arab League

    Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has reiterated the League's frustration with Iran's ongoing attacks against Arab states. In a new statement on Wednesday, Gheit said the attacks were not only a "blatant" violation of international law, but also an assault on the principles of "good neighbourliness".

    Gheit said Iran’s assaults have created "unprecedented" hostility between Iran and Arab states that will have a "profound impact" on future relations. Although no Arab state is downplaying the crisis Iran currently faces, it is not an acceptable justification for attacking other states, the League head added.

  • 4:11 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    New Zealand sends military planes to Middle East for evacuations

    New Zealand ordered two military aircraft to the Middle East on Thursday in preparation for evacuations of its citizens. 

  • 4:06 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Turkey says missile from Iran destroyed

    A ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace via Iraq and Syria was destroyed by NATO air defense systems, Turkish officials said. The defense ministry did not specify the missile's intended target. Iran has been hitting sites across the region in retaliation after the United States and Israel launched strikes against it on Saturday.

  • 4:06 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel military warns residents to leave Beirut suburb ahead of attacks

    Israel's military issued new evacuation orders for a Beirut suburb on Thursday, warning residents it was about to strike targets it said were linked to Hezbollah. The warning posted on social media by the Israeli military's Arabic language spokesperson came as hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group intensified -- including direct clashes in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Wednesday, according to Hezbollah.

  • 4:05 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel to ease some public restrictions starting Thursday

    Israel's Home Front Command said workplaces may reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed if there is nearby shelter starting Thursday at noon, although schools will remain closed. The nationwide shutdown, imposed when the war began Saturday, is being loosened as the Israeli military says incoming missile fire has dropped in recent days.  

  • 4:05 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian official warns Dimona nuclear facility could be targeted: Report

    Iran would target Israel's Dimona nuclear facility if the United States and Israel attempt to pursue regime change in the Islamic Republic, an Iranian military official said. The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that the official warned Iran could strike the nuclear site in southern Israel if such efforts were made.

     

  • 4:04 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel threatens new strike on south Beirut, Hezbollah claims clashes in south Lebanon

    The Israeli army’s Arabic language spokesperson says the army will soon strike a building in southern Beirut’s Haret Hreik, and has ordered the displacement of residents there. Additionally, in a statement on Telegram, Hezbollah says its fighters engaged in armed confrontations with advancing Israeli troops in the town of Dahira in the far south of Lebanon.
     

     

  • 4:04 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    War powers resolution fails to advance in US Senate

    ⁠A ⁠majority of the US Senate ⁠backed President Donald Trump's ⁠military campaign against Iran, voting to block a bipartisan resolution aiming ‌to stop the air war and require that any hostilities against Iran be ⁠authorised by Congress. As ⁠voting continued, the tally in the ⁠100-member chamber was 52-47 ⁠not to ⁠advance the war powers resolution.

  • 4:03 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dozens of civilian sites hit in US-Israeli strikes

    Iran's Foreign Ministry has accused the United States and Israel of striking dozens of civilian sites during attacks across the country. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X that locations hit included hospitals, schools, residential areas and markets in several Iranian cities. Among the sites listed were residential areas in Tehran’s Niloufar Square, hospitals in Tehran and Ahvaz, the Tehran Grand Bazaar, the historic Golestan Palace complex south of the capital and an elementary school in Minab. Baghaei also said residential areas in Maragheh in northwestern Iran and a sports hall in Lamerd in Fars province were struck, claiming civilians were killed in both incidents. In total, the Iranian official listed 33 sites and facilities that he said had been targeted in the attacks.

     

  • 4:03 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    3 killed, 6 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

    Three people have been killed and six more wounded in two separate Israeli attacks Wednesday evening, Lebanon's Health Ministry says.  The attacks unfolded on the airport road near Beirut, the ministry reported, but did not provide further details.

  • 4:02 AM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Air strike targets apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs

    An air strike hit a residential apartment building located in the al-Amroussieh area in Beirut's southern suburbs.

     

