What will happen if IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal gets washed out? Check details

Mumbai:

Weather interruptions have been a major talking point throughout the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, and with the semi-final of the marquee tournament ongoing, the weather has become one of the most crucial things ahead of a game.

The 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 sees India taking on England. The two sides will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and ahead of the game, many fans would wonder what would happen if rain plays spoilsport in the semis and a game is not possible.

Well, for the unversed, the ICC has reserve days in place for knockout matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. If rain does play spoilsport in the clash and a game is not possible, the match will be played on March 6 on the reserve day, with the final slated to be held on March 8.

Furthermore, if for some reason, rain once again disrupts the game on the reserve day, such a situation would see the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group make it to the final.

Notably, England topped their Super 8 group, whereas India finished in second. If a match is not possible on the reserve day as well, England will make it to the summit clash of the competition, and India will be eliminated.

What does the weather report in Mumbai say for March 5?

Speaking of the weather report, there is brilliant news for the fans, as there is no chance of rain in Mumbai, and a full game is on the cards for the fans. The temperature is expected to stay between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius, and humidity is expected to stay around 70 per cent as well.

