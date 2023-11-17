It's official! long-awaited Apple messaging update is finally here - Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE SUPPORT Representational Image

In a recent move, Apple has announced a major update for its latest iPhone 15 series, shifting towards the Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging standard. This marks a significant change since the adoption of USB charging in iPhones. According to a statement from an Apple spokesperson to 9to5Mac, the company views RCS as a superior option for cross-platform messaging exchange compared to SMS or MMS.

Apple's Statement on RCS Adoption

The Apple spokesperson stated, "Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users."

Pressure from Competitors and Regulators

Apple's decision to embrace RCS is seen as a response to competitive pressure from companies like Google and Samsung. Regulator pressure, particularly from the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, played a role, with Google urging the EU to push Apple towards adopting the RCS messaging standard.

Contrary to speculation, Apple's move to RCS doesn't mean iMessage is opening up to other platforms. iMessage will remain the primary messaging platform for iPhone users, emphasising security and privacy. iMessage boasts end-to-end encryption, a feature Apple maintains is stronger than what RCS currently offers.

Understanding RCS Messaging

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is hailed by Google as an enhanced messaging experience, upgrading the traditional SMS. It works through the native messaging app on phones which allows users to enable RCS messaging in settings. Apple's adoption of RCS for the iPhone 15 series signals a major step in messaging technology without compromising the exclusivity and security of iMessage.

ALSO READ | Sundar Pichai's 'Apples and Oranges' analogy - Explained | Why Apple gets a larger share from Google?

ALSO READ | Translate images into text in seconds with this feature. Step-by-step guide here

Latest Technology News