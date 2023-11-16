Translate images into text in seconds with this feature. Step-by-step guide here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Translate

Image Translation Feature on Google Translate: Google Translate has a useful feature that allows users to extract and translate text from images. This proves beneficial for travelers, language learners, and anyone dealing with content in multiple languages. The image translation feature from Google Translate becomes your go-to tool when encountering foreign text in images, signs, menus, or any visual content.

It's a game-changer for breaking down language barriers on the fly, whether you're decoding a menu abroad or translating a document captured on your phone.

Simple Steps to Translate Images

Open the Google Translate app on your mobile device or visit the website on your computer. Choose the two languages for translation. Tap the camera icon. Direct your camera at the image with the text you want to translate. Google Translate automatically detects and translates the text into your selected language. Alternatively, manually select text by tapping and dragging your finger. View the translated text displayed above the image.

Pro Tips for Smooth Translation

Ensure the image is well-lit, and text is clear.

Use a high-quality camera for optimal results.

Crop the image to focus on the desired text.

If text is small or blurry, zoom in on the image.

Google Translate attempts to detect the language automatically for foreign text.

Change the language manually using the "Detect language" option.

Google Search 'Notes' Feature

Furthermore, Google has shared that people in India and the US can now experiment with a new Search feature called 'Notes.' This feature allows users to leave comments on Search results, similar to editing in Wikipedia. The comments will be visible to others which provides a way for people to share information and help each other.

