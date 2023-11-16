Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Translate images into text in seconds with this feature. Step-by-step guide here

Easily turn images into text with this feature, which makes tasks easy for travelers and language learners – check out the simple step-by-step guide!

November 16, 2023
Image Source : FILE Google Translate

Image Translation Feature on Google Translate: Google Translate has a useful feature that allows users to extract and translate text from images. This proves beneficial for travelers, language learners, and anyone dealing with content in multiple languages. The image translation feature from Google Translate becomes your go-to tool when encountering foreign text in images, signs, menus, or any visual content. 

It's a game-changer for breaking down language barriers on the fly, whether you're decoding a menu abroad or translating a document captured on your phone.

Simple Steps to Translate Images

  1. Open the Google Translate app on your mobile device or visit the website on your computer.
  2. Choose the two languages for translation.
  3. Tap the camera icon.
  4. Direct your camera at the image with the text you want to translate.
  5. Google Translate automatically detects and translates the text into your selected language.
  6. Alternatively, manually select text by tapping and dragging your finger.
  7. View the translated text displayed above the image.

Pro Tips for Smooth Translation

  • Ensure the image is well-lit, and text is clear.
  • Use a high-quality camera for optimal results.
  • Crop the image to focus on the desired text.
  • If text is small or blurry, zoom in on the image.
  • Google Translate attempts to detect the language automatically for foreign text.
  • Change the language manually using the "Detect language" option.  

Google Search 'Notes' Feature 

Furthermore, Google has shared that people in India and the US can now experiment with a new Search feature called 'Notes.' This feature allows users to leave comments on Search results, similar to editing in Wikipedia. The comments will be visible to others which provides a way for people to share information and help each other.

ALSO READ | Instagram Upgrade Alert: Editing tools, filters, and more – Check what's new coming

ALSO READ | Flight ticket scams: How to spot fake airline ticket deals? Here's a complete guide

