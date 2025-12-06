Asim Munir 'should be arrested': Ex-Pentagon official questions US policy on Pakistan Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin claimed that there is 'no strategic logic' for the US to embrace Pakistan. He also questions Donald Trump's move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India for procuring Russian oil and said the US president owes a 'vocal apology' to New Delhi.

Washington:

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin criticised the policy of United States (US) on Pakistan and said that Islamabad should be designated as a 'state sponsor of terrorism'. He also slammed the Trump administration for a red carpet welcome to Field Marshal Asim Munir and said the Pakistan Army chief 'should be arrested' if he comes to the US.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rubin also claimed that there is 'no strategic logic' for the US to embrace Pakistan and the latter shouldn't even be considered as a major non-NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partner.

"There is no strategic logic for the United States embracing Pakistan. It should not be a major non-NATO ally. It should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, period. If Asim Munir comes to the United States, he should be arrested rather than honoured," he said.

The ex-Pentagon official also questions Donald Trump's move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India for procuring Russian oil and said the US president owes a 'vocal apology' to New Delhi. However, he pointed out that Trump doesn't like to apologise.

"What we need is quiet diplomacy behind the scenes, and perhaps, at some point, a more vocal apology from the United States for the way we have treated India over the past year...President Donald Trump doesn't like to apologise, but the interests of the United States, world democracies are much more important than one man's ego, no matter how inflated it is," Rubin said.

When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement that he is ready to supply more oil to India, Rubin lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been elected to represent the Indian interests. He also said that the US is being hypocritical because it also purchases from Russia.

"We are being hypocritical when we lecture India. At the same time, if we do not want India to purchase Russian fuel, what are we going to do to provide fuel to India at a cheaper price and in the quantities India needs? If we don't have an answer for that, our best approach is simply to shut up because India needs to take care of Indian security first," Rubin told ANI.