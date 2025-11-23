'US needs stronger ties with India': Ex-CIA officer calls American foreign policy a 'big puzzle' India's ties with the US have taken a hit after President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries. He further imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, criticising India's decision to buy Russian oil.

Washington:

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer James C Lawler criticised the United States' foreign policy and called it a 'big puzzle'. Talking about the India-US relationship, Lawler said the two countries were "never adversaries but never true friends", as he pointed out that Washington needs to have 'stronger ties' with New Delhi.

The ex-CIA officer made the remarks while speaking to news agency ANI.

"I think sometimes American foreign policy is a big puzzle. What I am hopeful for is that the United States needs a much stronger relationship with India. Most of our interests are convergent. We have vibrant economies. A lot of ethnic Indians are among our brightest people here in America," he said.

In his interview, Lawler said India and the US have a similar democratic framework, and also share economic aspirations that resemble each other. "You're a democracy. We're a democracy. You've gotten away from more socialistic policies into more capitalism. I think we could be much stronger working together than standoffish," he told ANI.

India's ties with the US have taken a hit after President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries. He further imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, criticising India's decision to buy Russian oil. In total, the Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

President Trump has justified his move, but India has rejected his allegations and asserted that it would take the best possible steps to protect the country's national interests. Trump has also repeatedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India would reduce buying the Russian crude. However, India has maintained that no such conversation between the two leaders have taken place.

He also claims that he stopped the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year. However, India maintains that no third party was involved in the ceasefire mediation between the two sides.