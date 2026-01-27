Carlos Alcaraz equals Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal's historic record as he enters in maiden Australian Open semis Carlos Alcaraz continued his dream run in the Australian Open 2026 as he entered the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time in his career. Alcaraz, who is yet to drop a set, has equalled a historic record with his maiden SF appearance in Australia.

New Delhi:

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has equalled a historic record jointly held by legends Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, and Boris Becker as he made his way into the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in his career. The World No.1 Alcaraz defeated Australian favourite Alex de Minaur in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

With his win, the 22-year-old Alcaraz has reached his 10th Grand Slam semifinal. He has equalled the record for most Grand Slam semifinal appearances before turning 23 in the Open Era and is now tied with the likes of Borg, Nadal and Becker.

Most semifinal appearances before turning 23:

Carlos Alcaraz: 10

Bjorn Bog: 10

Rafael Nadal: 10

Boris Becker: 10

