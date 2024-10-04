Agra teacher dies of heart attack after digital scammers' false claims of her daughter in sex racket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Malti Verma, a teacher by profession in Agra died during a digital extortion incident.

In a tragic incident, a government school teacher in Agra, Malti Verma, died after being subjected to a four-hour digital extortion attempt. The incident occurred in Shahganj Albatiya when a man, posing as a police inspector during a WhatsApp call, claimed that Verma's daughter had been caught in a sex racket and demanded Rs 1 lakh to ensure her release.

On September 30, at around noon, Verma received the call, during which the caller, using a police uniform image, informed her that her daughter was in serious trouble and that her reputation was at stake. The caller threatened to viralise compromising videos if the money was not sent within 15 minutes.

Panicked, Verma asked her son, Deepanshu, to transfer the money. However, before any action could be taken, she suffered a heart attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved.

Deepanshu later informed the police about the entire incident. He realised the call was a scam when he noticed the caller provided two numbers—one from India and another from Pakistan. After informing his mother that it was a fake call and that his sister was safe, it was too late to prevent the tragedy.

The police are now working to trace the caller and have stated that this may be the first recorded death linked to a digital extortion case. Authorities are committed to apprehending the perpetrators involved in this alarming incident.