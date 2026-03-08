Jaishankar to brief parliament on West Asia crisis as US-Israel vs Iran conflict intensifies

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will brief Parliament on the rapidly escalating crisis in West Asia on Monday, as tensions in the region continue to intensify following the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. According to the revised list of business for the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar will make an official statement on the situation in West Asia when the second half of the Parliament of India’s Budget session resumes.

Government closely monitoring safety of Indians

The briefing comes as the Indian government keeps a close watch on the safety of its citizens living across the Gulf region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with several regional leaders in recent days, including Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During these conversations, PM Modi expressed concern over recent attacks and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the region.

The Prime Minister also held discussions with King Abdullah II, Mohammed bin Salman, and Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, highlighting India’s support for peace and stability while seeking assurances about the security of Indian nationals.

Conflict intensifies across the Middle East

The crisis deepened after large-scale strikes by the United States and Israel on military targets inside Iran. Explosions were reported in several cities, including the capital Tehran, where witnesses described buildings shaking and thick smoke rising into the sky. Iranian authorities said the violence has caused heavy casualties and confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei along with several senior military and political figures.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting locations across the Gulf, with reports of strikes affecting the Dubai International Airport and the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. American military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait have also reportedly come under attack as the conflict spreads.

The war has now entered its eighth day, with fresh missile launches and counterstrikes reported across the region. Israeli air defence systems have intercepted several incoming missiles while Israeli forces have also carried out strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

According to reports, more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran since the fighting began, while casualties have also been reported in Lebanon, Israel and among US troops. The escalating conflict has shaken global financial markets and pushed oil prices higher, raising concerns about disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran selects successor to Khamenei

Amid the turmoil, members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts have reportedly chosen a successor to Ali Khamenei. However, the identity of the new Supreme Leader has not yet been publicly announced, with officials saying the formal declaration will be made at a later stage.