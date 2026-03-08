IND vs NZ Final Live cricket score: India battle Ahmedabad hoodoo, New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

IND vs NZ Live cricket score: India and New Zealand lock horns for the first time in the T20 World Cup final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to commence at 7 PM IST while the toss is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM.

Ahmedabad :

IND vs NZ Live cricket score: India and New Zealand are set to face each other today in the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time in history. This is the third ICC final between the two teams in last six years. They locked horns in the WTC Final in 2021 and then in the Champions Trophy final last year with New Zealand and India winning respective matches. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates:

IND vs NZ World Cup head to head

Interestingly, India have never beaten New Zealand in the history of T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each other only thrice since 2007 in the mega event and on all three occasions, the Kiwis have come up trumps. The last battle in the T20 World Cup between two teams happened in 2021 when India were knocked out of the group stages. Will India be able to end the losing streak today?

Matches Played - 3

India won - 0
New Zealand - 3

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final live updates

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Meanwhile, Pitch Report is here!!

    Even as the fans are enjoying Ricky Martin's performance, pitch report has arrived ahead of the final clash:

    Ian Bishop and Eoin Morgan: It (the surface) clearly is a dark color. And then over to my left, quickly, it’s a red color. And they both play quite differently. So what have we got? Something in between for today’s game, a mix of red and black (soil). The dimensions of the ground stand up well. 70 meters to my right, 68 to my left, and 72 down the ground. Well, what an event. And the actual anti-spray (dew) makes it more of an even balance. It means the pitch will stay the same, as will conditions throughout. If we have a look at the surface here, there is a beautiful covering of grass, tinge of green, however, which shouldn’t really change much things. The new ball might get a bit of swing, bit of seam, but predominantly, this is going to be a really good surface to bat on. It’s notoriously not much on offer for the spinners at this ground. So I’m expecting a high-scoring ground, 190, 200. Good day for the batters.

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Ricky Martin is in the house!!

    After Sukhbir, Ricky Martin is on the stage now for the performance.

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Performances underway!!

    The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup is underway. Sukhbir Singh is performing at the moment and the crowd is enjoying.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    New Zealand's road to the final

    Here's New Zealand's road to the final

    Group Stage

    Beat Afghanistan by five wickets
    Beat UAE by 10 wickets
    Lost to South Africa by 7 wickets
    Beat Canada by 8 wickets

    Super 8

    Match Abandoned vs Pakistan
    Beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs
    Lost to England by 4 wickets

    Semifinal

    Beat South Africa by 9 wickets

  • 5:56 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India's road to the final!!

    Here's India's road to the final:

    Group Stage 

    Beat USA by 29 runs
    Beat Namibia by 93 runs
    Beat Pakistan by 61 runs
    Beat Netherlands by 17 runs

    Super 8

    Lost to South Africa by 76 runs
    Beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs
    Beat West Indies by 5 wickets

    Semifinal

    Beat England by 7 runs

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello, Hello, Hello

    Hello and welcome to India TV's coverage of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand. It is the marquee clash as exactly after a month, the tournament has reached its climax. The Narendra Modi Stadium is Sold OUT on expected lines for this final and there will be a massive support for team India. But they haven't beaten New Zealand even once in T20 WC history. Can India break the hoodoo and also defend their T20 World Cup title or will New Zealand win the trophy for the very first time? We will bring you all the updates soon. Stay tuned.

