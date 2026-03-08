IND vs NZ Final Live cricket score: India battle Ahmedabad hoodoo, New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup

Ahmedabad :

IND vs NZ Live cricket score: India and New Zealand are set to face each other today in the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time in history. This is the third ICC final between the two teams in last six years. They locked horns in the WTC Final in 2021 and then in the Champions Trophy final last year with New Zealand and India winning respective matches. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates:

IND vs NZ World Cup head to head

Interestingly, India have never beaten New Zealand in the history of T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each other only thrice since 2007 in the mega event and on all three occasions, the Kiwis have come up trumps. The last battle in the T20 World Cup between two teams happened in 2021 when India were knocked out of the group stages. Will India be able to end the losing streak today?

Matches Played - 3

India won - 0

New Zealand - 3

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav