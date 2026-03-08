Sanju Samson breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record for India with 89-run knock in final vs New Zealand

Ahmedabad :

Sanju Samson created history today in the T20 World Cup final, playing yet another crazy knock for India against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He missed out on a century for the third consecutive game, but smashed 89 runs off 46 balls with five fours and eight sixes to put India in a strong position in the summit clash. In the process, he broke Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record for India, becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Kohli had scored 319 runs in the T20 World Cup 2014 and Samson finished with 321 runs in the ongoing edition of the mega event. Kohli's record would've been broken twice in a day, but Kishan fell short by just two runs as he finished with 317 runs in this World Cup. The southpaw smashed 54 runs off just 25 deliveries with four fours and as many sixes to his name.

Most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup for India

Sanju Samson - 321 runs in 2026

Virat Kohli - 319 runs in 2014

Ishan Kishan - 317 runs in 2026

Samson breaks Samuels' record

Samson, with his 89-run knock, registered the highest individual score in T20 World Cup final. He broke Marlon Samuels' 10-year-old record, who had smashed an unbeaten 85 against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2016 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Samuels had done so in the run-chase to take the West Indies over the line with his majestic knock. Moreover, Samson also broke Virat Kohli's record to register the highest individual score by an Indian in the final. Kohli had scored 77 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2014

Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup final

Sanju Samson - 89 vs New Zealand in 2026

Marlon Samuels - 85* vs England in 2016

Kane Williamson - 85 vs Australia in 2021

Marlon Samuels - 78 vs Sri Lanka in 2012

Mitchell Marsh - 77* vs New Zealand in 2021

Virat Kohli - 77 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

Virat Kohli - 76 vs South Africa in 2024