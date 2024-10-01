BSNL, Airtel, Jio, Vi users: New rules to improve service quality take effect today

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS New telecom rules

Starting today (October 1, 2024), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is implementing new telecom rules in India. The new rules are aimed to improve service quality and combat spam messages containing unsolicited links to fake websites. These new rules will also help telecom users identify which network technology is available in their area. Some of these rules such as Whitelisting have generated concerns among telecom operators. TRAI has also taken some extra measures to address their concerns. Here are all the details you need to know.

Whitelisting of URLs in SMS

Mobile phone users in India will now only receive approved web links through SMS. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made it mandatory for telecom operators to ensure that only whitelisted links are sent. This means that any link received via SMS will be a whitelisted one, with no unapproved links. For instance, if you receive an SMS with a link providing details about an investment plan or scheme, previously the link could have taken you to an unknown source, posing a risk of financial loss or privacy breach due to malicious elements. The implementation of these new rules is expected to reduce this risk.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also assured businesses, particularly banks, that only the static parts of URLs in commercial SMS messages need to be whitelisted. This clarification is aimed at alleviating concerns about potential disruptions in message deliveries.

Quality of Service (QoS) standards

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revised the quality of service (QoS) standards for wireless and wireline services. Under the new rules, telecom companies must regularly disclose their QoS performance, such as network availability, call drop rates, and voice packet drop rates, on their websites every quarter initially. This will further be narrowed down to every month beginning in April next year. Moreover, the authority will assess performance based on specific criteria at the cell level.

Technology-wise mobile network coverage

Different network technologies are offered by the same company, and the availability of a specific network technology may differ from one area to another. Network coverage depends on the location, so you may encounter different network technologies in different places. Therefore, it's important to choose a network provider carefully.

According to the new guidelines from TRAI, telecom companies must provide details about network technology availability on their websites. This makes it easy for users to check which network technology is accessible in their area.

For example, starting October 1, if you want to confirm the availability of Jio's 5G network in your location, you can simply visit the company's website, enter your location, and get the relevant information.

