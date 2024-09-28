BSNL, Jio, Vi, Airtel users: New telecom rules coming from October 1 to improve service quality

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New telecom rules

All smartphone users use SIM cards for calling and internet access. There are four major telecom operators in India: Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL. However, users in the country have long suffered from poor quality of service and spam messages containing unsolicited links to fake websites. Additionally, telecom technology has evolved from 2G to 5G, but users still don't know which type of network is available in their area. However, starting from October 1, India’s telecom regulatory authority, TRAI, will implement new rules that are expected to significantly improve the telecom landscape in India. Here are all the details you need to know.

Technology wise mobile coverage

It's important to note that different networks technologies are provided by the same company, and the availability of one network technology may vary from one area to another. Network coverage is location-dependent, and it's possible to encounter different networks technology in different places. As a result, it's essential to select a network operator with caution.

As per the new guidelines from TRAI, telecom companies are required to provide information about network technology availability on their websites. This makes it convenient for users to check which network technology is accessible in their area. For instance, starting October 1, if you wish to verify the availability of Jio's 5G network in your location, you can simply visit the company's website, enter your location, and obtain the relevant information.

Whitelisting for SMSs

Mobile phone users will only receive approved web links via SMS. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that telecom operators must ensure that only whitelisted links are transmitted. This means that any link received via SMS will be a whitelisted one without any unapproved links. For example, if you receive an SMS with a link providing details about an investment plan or scheme, previously, the link could have directed you to an unknown source, posing a risk of financial loss or privacy breach due to malicious elements. This risk is expected to diminish with the implementation of the new rules.

The initial deadline for telecom operators to comply with these regulations was September 1, but it has now been extended by a month, to October 1.

Quality of Service Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has updated the quality of service (QoS) standards for both wireless and wireline services. Under the new regulations, telecom companies will now be required to regularly publish their QoS performance, including network availability, call drop rates, and voice packet drop rates, on their websites every quarter and every month, starting from April next year. Additionally, the authority will measure performance against specific parameters at the cell level.

