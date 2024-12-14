Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor family celebrates Raj Kapoor's birth centenary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Neetu Kapoor got emotional as she missed the presence of her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor at a special family event in Mumbai. The event was a film festival in Mumbai celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary wherein some of the biggest films of the legendary filmmaker will be shown. Kapoor family's presence highlighted the family's collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor's extraordinary legacy. After attending the event, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself from the event. In one of the pics, she 'missed' Rishi Kapoor and wrote, ''Missed you kapoor saab #rishikapoor.''

See Neetu's post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNeetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

From Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, to grandson Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the 'Kapoor Khandaan' arrived in style to celebrate the legendary filmmaker's birth centenary.

Not only the Kapoor family graced the event but several other members of the film industry came to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor. Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sharman Joshi among others were also in attendance. To celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor, RK Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC (National Film Archive of India) are featuring 10 iconic films of Raj Kapoor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

List of Raj Kapoor's film being showcased in film festival:

Aag (1948)

Barsaat (1949)

Awaara (1951)

Shree 420 (1955)

Jagte Raho (1956)

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Sangam (1964)

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Bobby (1973)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Earlier this week, the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others met PM Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to extend a special invitation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.

