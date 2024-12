Updated on: December 14, 2024 19:26 IST

Chhattisgarh's Puwarti village gets access to television for the first time after Independence

In a landmark development, villagers of Puwarti village, a Naxal-affected and remote area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, watched national and international news, serials, and local films on Doordarshan for the first time since India’s independence. Watch to know more!