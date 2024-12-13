Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Silver prices today: Check December 13 silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Silver prices witnessed a decrease of Rs 3,500 as of December 13. The prices of silver depend on international demand and market.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 14:48 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 14:48 IST
silver rates
Image Source : FILE Silver rates on December 13.

The silver rates witnessed a decrease on Friday (December 13), with the rate of one kilogram of silver standing at Rs 93,500. The value depreciated by Rs 3000 per kg. 

City-wise silver rates

Delhi
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams 

Chennai
Silver: Rs 1010 per 10 grams 

Mumbai
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams 

Kolkata
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams 

What influences gold and silver prices?

Here’s a look at factors shaping gold and silver prices:

  • International demand: Fluctuations in global demand of these metals significantly impact prices.
  • Currency variations: The value of the US dollar against other currencies.
  • Interest rates and policies: Changes in interest rates and government policies of different countries.
  • Economic trends: The state of the global economy plays a key role.

Major jewelers and market inputs also influence the prices of precious metals in India, making them volatile yet significant for investors and buyers alike. 

