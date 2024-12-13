Silver prices today: Check December 13 silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The silver rates witnessed a decrease on Friday (December 13), with the rate of one kilogram of silver standing at Rs 93,500. The value depreciated by Rs 3000 per kg.
Delhi
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams
Chennai
Silver: Rs 1010 per 10 grams
Mumbai
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams
Kolkata
Silver: Rs 935 per 10 grams
What influences gold and silver prices?
Here’s a look at factors shaping gold and silver prices:
- International demand: Fluctuations in global demand of these metals significantly impact prices.
- Currency variations: The value of the US dollar against other currencies.
- Interest rates and policies: Changes in interest rates and government policies of different countries.
- Economic trends: The state of the global economy plays a key role.
Major jewelers and market inputs also influence the prices of precious metals in India, making them volatile yet significant for investors and buyers alike.