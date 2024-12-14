South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parliament over short-lived martial law

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Korean lawmakers attend a plenary session of the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul.

South Korea’s National Assembly has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, a move that lasted only six hours but led to significant political unrest and allegations of rebellion.

In the first vote last Saturday, Yoon narrowly survived impeachment after most members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote. It remains unclear whether those lawmakers will follow the same strategy this time. Public protests against Yoon have since intensified, with his approval rating plummeting.

Over the past two weeks, tens of thousands of protesters have gathered nightly in Seoul, braving freezing temperatures to demand Yoon’s resignation and arrest. The protests, largely peaceful, include chants, songs, dances, and waving of K-pop light sticks. Smaller groups of conservative Yoon supporters have also rallied, denouncing the impeachment attempts.

Yoon’s martial law decree, the first in South Korea in over four decades, was intended to suppress a parliamentary vote on the decree. He deployed hundreds of troops and police officers to the National Assembly before withdrawing them after lawmakers rejected the decree. While no major violence occurred, the move has caused significant political and economic turmoil.

Opposition parties and legal experts have accused Yoon of rebellion, citing a law that classifies staging a riot against state authorities as an act of rebellion. They argue that martial law can only be declared during wartime or similar emergencies, and that Yoon overstepped his constitutional powers by trying to suspend parliamentary operations.

The impeachment motion alleges that Yoon’s actions disrupted peace in South Korea, with his mobilization of military and police forces threatening both the National Assembly and the public. It accuses him of trying to undermine the Constitution.

In response, Yoon rejected the rebellion charges, framing his martial law decree as an act of governance aimed at warning the opposition Democratic Party, which he called a “monster” and “anti-state force.” He vowed to fight against efforts to destabilize the government.

Despite the intense opposition, the Democratic Party and five other opposition parties hold a combined 192 seats in South Korea’s 300-member parliament, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the impeachment motion.

Yoon is currently banned from leaving South Korea, with investigations underway into whether he and others involved in the martial law declaration violated laws, including rebellion and abuse of power. If convicted, those found guilty of rebellion could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

If the impeachment motion passes, Yoon’s presidential duties would be suspended until the Constitutional Court rules on his case. Should the court remove him from office, a national election would be held within 60 days to elect a new president.

Yoon’s immunity from prosecution as president does not extend to charges of rebellion or treason, meaning he could face investigation, arrest, or detention. However, observers suggest that authorities may hesitate to detain him due to the potential for conflict with his security service.

In the wake of the martial law decree, several key officials, including the defense minister, police chief, and head of Seoul’s metropolitan police, have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing into other senior military and government figures.

