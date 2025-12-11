Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Surat, over 50 firefighters battle blaze | Video Gujarat fire: Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek explained that the godown stored wooden wedding decor alongside highly flammable items like mattresses, cushions, and PVC chairs, which accelerated the fire's spread and complicated containment efforts for the firefighting teams.

Surat:

A large-scale fire broke out at a godown in the Katargam area of Surat in Gujarat prompting a swift response from emergency services. The incident involved highly flammable items, but authorities confirmed no casualties so far as firefighting efforts continue on Thursday (December 11).

The blaze originated in a storage facility in the densely populated Katargam neighborhood of Surat. More than 50 fire personnel deployed with eight fire tenders to combat the flames, focusing on containing the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Nature of stored materials

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek detailed that the godown housed wooden items commonly used in weddings, along with combustible materials such as mattresses, cushions, and PVC chairs. These contents fueled the rapid spread of the fire, intensifying the challenge for responders.

Ongoing firefighting operations

Pareek emphasised that teams are working relentlessly to control the blaze and safeguard adjacent areas. "We are making every effort to ensure the fire doesn't spread. The operation is ongoing with about 50 personnel on site," he stated. Further details on the cause and extent of damage are awaited as the situation develops.