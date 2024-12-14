Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Maule region

A powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Maule, Chile, on Friday, shaking buildings but causing no immediate damage or injuries. Situated on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ Chile experiences frequent seismic activity.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 6:33 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 8:00 IST
Chile Maule earthquake
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Maule, Chile, on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers (62.14 miles), causing noticeable tremors across the region.

Residents reported significant shaking in buildings, leading to widespread concern. Despite the intensity of the tremors, there have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Chile, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is no stranger to seismic activity. Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the region, and the country’s infrastructure is built to withstand significant seismic events.

Further updates are awaited as authorities assess the situation.

