Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Chile’s Maule region

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Maule, Chile, on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers (62.14 miles), causing noticeable tremors across the region.

Residents reported significant shaking in buildings, leading to widespread concern. Despite the intensity of the tremors, there have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Chile, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is no stranger to seismic activity. Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the region, and the country’s infrastructure is built to withstand significant seismic events.

Further updates are awaited as authorities assess the situation.