BSNL's 2024: From 4G to 55 lakh new subscribers, how 'Sarkari company' outshined Jio, Airtel this year

As 2024 comes to a close, the telecom industry has been buzzing with significant developments. This year, private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi raised their tariff by an average of 15 percent, leading many customers to switch to BSNL, which seized this opportunity to regain its former popularity. BSNL introduced several new services, attracting over 5.5 million new subscribers along the way. Let’s take a closer look at BSNL's achievements this year.

BSNL's 4G Expansion in 2024

One of the key factors driving BSNL's growth this year was its push to expand its 4G network. The company set an ambitious goal of installing 100,000 4G towers by mid-2025, and as of now, they have successfully set up 62,201 towers across India.

Testing 5G Technology

While BSNL continues to enhance its 4G network, it is also preparing for the next big thing—5G. Although 5G was launched in India two years ago, BSNL is ensuring its network is ready for a rollout starting in mid-2025. This year, the company began testing its 5G services, aiming to provide faster connectivity soon.

Connecting Remote Areas

In an effort to widen its service offerings, BSNL introduced a new solution that allows for mobile connectivity in remote areas through satellite technology. This direct-to-device service ensures that even those in hard-to-reach places can stay connected.

Innovative TV Service

BSNL also launched new services into the broadband space, testing a unique service called IFTV (Internet-based Fiber TV). This service offers customers access to live TV without using their data, making it both convenient and affordable.

Spam Protection

With the rise of unwanted calls and messages this year, BSNL implemented a new system that uses advanced technology to help protect users from spam. This initiative aims to make users' experiences safer and more enjoyable.

Wi-Fi Hotspot Roaming

Adding to its broadband services, BSNL launched a Wi-Fi roaming service that allows users to connect to BSNL’s fiber network through hotspots, even when they are traveling anywhere in India.

Overall, BSNL has made remarkable strides in 2024, introducing new services and reinforcing its position in the telecom sector.

