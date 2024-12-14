Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 200MP camera gets significant price drop, now available for Rs 4,353 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

South Korean tech giant Samsung currently leads the smartphone market with some of the most powerful devices available. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G stand out as two of the company's top offerings, both boasting an impressive 200MP camera. If you're in the market for a camera-centric smartphone, there's great news: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is now available at an unbeatable price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G discount

The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has seen a significant price drop once again. The e-commerce platform Amazon is running enticing promotions for this smartphone, allowing you to snag it at a remarkable discount. Currently, it is priced at Rs 1,34,999. However, due to a large-scale promotional offer, you can purchase it for just Rs 96,690—saving you around Rs 38,000 in the process.

Additionally, there are bank and review offers available for online purchases. You can bring this device home with a monthly payment plan starting at just Rs 4,353. Plus, if you have an old phone to trade in, you could receive up to Rs 27,000 as a reward, depending on the condition of your device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G specifications

It was launched in January 2024 and features a sleek glass design with an aluminum frame. The display boasts a dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making it easy to use even in bright sunlight.

Running on One UI 14 right out of the box, the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G promises up to seven years of software updates. Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it offers configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a four-camera system with a combination of 200MP, 10MP, 50MP, and 12MP sensors, along with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. To top it all off, a robust 5000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 45W fast charging.

