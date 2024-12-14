A Tata group company takes on Airtel and Jio, offers free OTT with affordable 100Mbps plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OTT apps

Tata Play Fiber has introduced new high-speed data plans that offer users complimentary access to a variety of OTT applications. This offering positions Tata Play as a competitor to the broadband packages provided by Airtel and Jio. Currently, the company provides flexible plans with durations of one month, three months, six months, or twelve months, all featuring impressive internet speeds of up to 100Mbps, along with free access to OTT services.

OTT Access at No Extra Cost

For a one-month plan priced at Rs 900, users can subscribe to the 100Mbps Lite plan. However, if you opt for a 12-month commitment, the cost per month drops to Rs 750, amounting to a total of Rs 9,000 plus GST for the entire year. Each month, subscribers receive a generous data allocation of 3.3TB. On the OTT front, users will have free access to four streaming platforms, including Apple TV+ and Disney+ Hotstar, along with more than 200 live TV channels.

Prime Plan

Turning to the Prime Plan, this option is available for approximately Rs 800 per month. If you choose the 12-month plan, the total cost will come to Rs 9,600 plus GST. This plan gives users the freedom to select 6 OTT apps, along with all the benefits that come with the Lite plan.

Mega Plan

For those considering the Mega Plan, the monthly fee is Rs 950. The total payment for an annual subscription will be Rs 11,450 plus GST. This comprehensive plan provides access to all OTT applications, as well as the added advantage of over 200 live TV channels.

In other news, Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet service, is getting ready to launch in India. Recently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced some important updates about how these satellite internet providers will be given access to the airwaves they need to operate. This means that soon, more people in India could have access to fast internet through satellites.

