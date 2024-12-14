Starlink India launch gets further boost, govt announces new favorable decision after spectrum allocation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink satellite internet

Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, is on the verge of launching in India. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared important news about how satellite internet providers will be allocated the necessary spectrum, which is the radio frequency they need to operate.

Alongside Starlink, other companies like Airtel, Jio, and Amazon's Kuiper are also competing to offer satellite internet services in India. Airtel and Jio have been pressuring the government to allocate the satellite spectrum in a way similar to how mobile network spectrum is distributed. However, the government has been seeking input from various stakeholders on this matter.

The minister announced that the distribution of satellite spectrum will follow a “first come, first served” method. This makes it easier for Starlink to begin its services in India. Scindia explained that auctioning off the satellite spectrum, like what's done with other types of radio frequencies, is not a feasible option because of the complexities involved. He pointed out that no country in the world auctions satellite spectrum due to the physical limitations of the technology.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will determine the pricing and allocation of the spectrum. The minister confirmed that spectrum will be assigned to all companies that receive the necessary licenses to provide satellite services. With this new approach, it appears that Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper can move forward in India, while Jio and Airtel have consistently favored auctioning the spectrum instead.

