Meta AI to chat list: Top features WhatsApp rolled out in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Top WhatsApp features rolled out in 2024

WhatsApp has become a favorite communication tool for almost 4 billion people worldwide. Users love it for sharing photos, videos, and messages. Over the past few years, WhatsApp has introduced many new features to enhance the user experience, and 2024 was no exception. As we near the end of the year, let's take a look at some of the most exciting features WhatsApp launched this year.

Meta AI

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of the Meta AI chatbot. This new feature uses advanced technology that allows you to interact with it in a simple way, just by typing a question or request. The chatbot can help answer your queries, create images, and much more, giving users a fun and creative way to explore various activities on the app.

Status Updates with Tags and Likes

WhatsApp also improved its Status feature, which lets users share updates with their friends. Now, you can mention others in your status, and those people can share that status on their own profiles. Additionally, you can show your appreciation for someone’s status by clicking a ‘like’ button, making interactions easier and more engaging.

Video Call Filters

For those who love video calls, WhatsApp added new filters and backgrounds. These fun filters let you change the look of your video feed, while the background feature helps you keep your surroundings private, making your calls more enjoyable.

Voice Message Transcription

Another exciting addition is the ability to convert voice messages into text. Now, you can read what someone said in a voice message, making it easier to keep track of important information.

User Interface Changes

WhatsApp also updated its design by moving the navigation bar from the top of the screen to the bottom, making it more user-friendly. They also changed the typing indicator, which makes chatting with friends feel even more enjoyable.

Favorite Chats and Contact Organization

Lastly, WhatsApp now allows you to mark certain contacts as favorites in your chat list. You can also organize your contacts into different groups, making it easier to find and message the people you talk to the most.

These features show how WhatsApp is constantly evolving to keep up with its users' needs and preferences.

ALSO READ: Avoid THIS credit card scam to protect your CIBIL score