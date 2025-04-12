Advertisement
Girl student killed, 15 injured in college bus accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

The accident took place near Vodhpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district.

The bus belonged to the Government Degree College, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Image Source : India TV
Reported ByManzoor Mir  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Srinagar

A girl was killed and 15 students were injured after a bus ferrying them for a picnic crashed near Vodhpora in north Kashmir's Handwara district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place when the driver reportedly lost control of the bus, causing it to turn turtle on a busy road. The students were from the Government Degree College, Handwara and were going on a picnic when the tragedy occurred.

Police and locals rushed the injured to the local Government Medical College (GMC) where doctors confirmed a female student succumbed while 15 others were being treated. Police have launched an investigation in this connection to ascertain further details about the accident.

