Hackers exploit Myntra's refund glitch, defraud company of crores

A significant fraud has occurred involving the e-commerce company Myntra. Scammers have defraudd the company of Rs 50 crore by placing fake orders. They exploited a loophole in the company's refund policy to carry out this fraud.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 14:23 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 14:23 IST
A significant case of fraud involving the online shopping site Myntra has come to light, with scammers reportedly stealing around Rs 50 crore. This scam took place between March and June and involved Flipkart’s sister company, Myntra. The company has filed a complaint regarding a fraud of Rs 1.1 crore in Bengaluru. The scheme involved placing fake orders and taking advantage of Myntra's refund system.

How the Scam Worked

According to reports, scammers exploited a weakness in Myntra's refund system. They would order expensive items such as jewelry, branded clothes, shoes, and cosmetics. Once the items were delivered, they would contact customer service and falsely claim they received fewer items than they ordered or that the wrong items were sent. By doing this, they requested refunds for the missing products, effectively getting items for free.

For example, if someone ordered ten products but claimed they only received five, they could ask for a refund for the five they alleged were missing, thus profiting from the scam.

Ongoing Investigation

Myntra has a feature in its app that allows users to report issues with their orders, including missing items or incorrect deliveries. A recent complaint suggests that scammers placed about 5,500 fake orders in just Bengaluru. The investigation is pointing toward a group of scammers operating out of Jaipur, Rajasthan. After noticing suspicious activity, Myntra reported the situation to the Bengaluru police, who are now looking into the matter.

Changes Ahead for Customers

In response to this fraud, Myntra’s parent company, Walmart, is planning to change its cancellation policy. While this could potentially affect users shopping on Flipkart, the specifics of these changes have yet to be officially announced. This means that customers might face higher costs or different policies when they order products online in the future.

