Kim Soo-Hyun breaks down in press conference, denies dating underaged Kim Sae-Ron | Watch

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun finally held a press conference on Monday to address the controversy surrounding him and his late ex-girlfriend. The actor on March 31, 2025 spoke about his ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron for the first time, who died on February 16 this year. Despite his initial denials, Ron's family has provided photographic and other proof to support their claims that he dated her when she was a juvenile. On Monday, Soo Hyun acknowledged dating Sae Ron but denied her family's allegations. Moreover, the actor was seen shedding tears at the press con.

Here's what Kim Soo Hyun said

The actor started off by apologising to his fans, his late ex-girlfriend and her family. 'I’m sorry. It seems that too many people are suffering because of me alone. And I feel heartbroken because even the deceased may not be able to rest in peace,' the actor said.

'I think of myself as a coward. I was always too focused on protecting what I had. I couldn’t even trust the kindness I received and was always afraid of losing something or getting hurt. I was busy running away and denying things out of fear. That’s why it took me a long time to stand here today. I kept thinking, ‘What if I had just talked about everything from the beginning?’ If I had, maybe the fans who love me and the company staff who worked so hard to make this press conference happen wouldn’t have had to suffer so much,' Kim said on Monday.

Kim admits dating Sae Ron

The actor further added that the truth is, that he and the deceased dated for about a year, five years ago, four years before Queen of Tears aired. 'But at the time, I denied our relationship. I think it’s only natural for people to criticize my choices. So, to be honest, I was afraid every single day. I kept thinking, what if all the choices I made to protect Kim Soo Hyun, the star ended up backfiring on me? I was scared of everything,' the actor said.

Refuses to paedophile accusations

'Now, I will address the part you are most curious about. I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is not true that she made a tragic choice because I turned my back on her or because my agency pressured her over her debts. But now, the deceased’s family is claiming that because I was her ex-boyfriend, I drove her to her death. They are demanding that I confess to something I didn’t do. They say: You manipulated her since she was a minor. You pressured her financially and caused her death.

Kim Soo Hyun concluded by saying, 'I am willing to admit to any wrongdoing on my part. If there is something I must take responsibility for, I believe it is only right to do so. But I cannot admit to things I did not do. If people call my choice cowardly or selfish, I will accept that criticism without hesitation. And to everyone who has cared for me, I sincerely apologise.'

