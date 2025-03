Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out near petrol pump in Kutch, dousing operations underway | Video A video from the spot shows the blaze surrounding the petrol pump as fire tenders are seen carrying out dousing operations. Plumes of smoke rose to the sky from the fierce fire.

A massive fire broke out at a wood factory near a petrol pump in Gujarat's Gandhidham Bhachau Highway in Kutch. Fire tenders, including personnel from the Gandhidham Municipality, are present at the spot. The employees of the petrol pump have been evacuated safely.

A video from the spot shows the blaze surrounding the petrol pump as fire tenders are seen carrying out dousing operations. Plumes of smoke rose to the sky from the fierce fire.