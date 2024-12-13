iPhone 17 to feature a radically different camera system design

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 17 design

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 in September next year, but exciting news about it is already circulating. A recent leak has caught the attention of Apple fans. While it's common for Chinese smartphone brands to take inspiration from iPhones, this time it seems like Apple may be borrowing from them. Rumors suggest that the camera design of the iPhone 17 might take cues from the recently released Google Pixel 9.

In this new version, Apple is expected to shift from the vertical camera setup used in the iPhone 16 to a horizontal design that resembles the Pixel 9. However, it's still uncertain if this change will definitely happen for the iPhone 17.

A Chinese tipster shared a post on a platform called Weibo, showing what they claim is the frame of the iPhone 17. According to this information, the phone may feature a horizontally shaped camera module on the back. The leak suggests that this design could be linked to new features being added to the iPhone 17.

Image Source : WEIBO/ DCSiPhone 17

Additionally, another tipster mentioned that the camera redesign is related to adjustments made to the front display area of the phone. While the camera of the standard iPhone this year has already been updated, it’s possible that the Pro model of the iPhone 17 series could also see some changes in its camera design next year.

In other news, Google has just rolled out a new feature designed to help you find nearby tracking devices that you might not be aware of. In the past, users only got alerted if an unknown Bluetooth tracker was following them. With this update, however, Android users can now actively search for these trackers.

The new feature comes with two handy tools. The first tool is called "Temporarily Pause Location." This allows you to stop your phone from sharing its location with any nearby trackers for 24 hours after you get a notification about one. The second tool is called "Find Nearby," and it helps you locate the tracker, even if it's well hidden or difficult to spot.

