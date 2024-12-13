YouTube's top videos of the year: These channels dominated India

YouTube has shared its list of the most popular topics and videos from this year. It's a glimpse into what people around the world, especially in India, were interested in. The list highlights trends like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the upcoming Indian Premier League, and major events like the Lok Sabha Elections.
Here are the trending topics on YouTube for 2024:
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup
- Indian Premier League
- Moye Moye (a popular song or trend)
- Lok Sabha Elections in India
- Ajju Bhai (a well-known character)
- Ratan Naval Tata (a prominent business figure)
- Anant Ambani's wedding
- Kalki 2898 AD (possibly a movie or show)
- Diljit Dosanjh (a famous singer)
- Olympic Games in Paris 2024
Top YouTube Creators of 2024:
Some popular creators continue to stand out. Mr. Beast remains a leading figure, and there are several other channels that have gained a lot of attention:
- Mr. Beast
- Filmy Suraj (an actor)
- Sujal Thakkar
- KL Bro Biju Ritwik
- UR-Cristiano
- Box of Vengeance
- Stokes Twins
- Priyal Kukhreja
- Album Creations
- Unknown Boy Varun
Additionally, YouTube has revealed the most-streamed songs of the year, with Mahesh Babu's Telugu hit "Kurchi Madathapetti" taking the top spot.
Most Popular Songs on YouTube in 2024:
- Kurchi Madathapetti
- JALE 2
- Aaj Ki Raat
- Matak Chaalungi
- Nimbu Kharbuja Bhail 2
- Teri Baato Me Aisa Uljha Jiya
- O Mahi by Arijit Singh
- Gulabi Sari
- Apne Labr Ko Dhoka Do
- Aai Nai
Top Shorts Songs of the Year:
YouTube Shorts have also been a hit, with many users featuring catchy tunes in their short videos:
- DHANA
- Super Slowed
- Jujalarim Funk
- Tauba Tauba
- Gulabi Sari
- Teri Baato Me Aisa Uljha Jiya
- Jale 2
- Masha Ultrafunk
- Aaj Ki Raat
- Maroon Colour Sadiya
This year’s trends showcase a variety of interests, from sports and politics to music and entertainment. It’s fascinating to see what has captured the attention of viewers around the globe!
