YouTube's top videos of the year: These channels dominated India

YouTube has shared its list of the most popular topics and videos from this year. It's a glimpse into what people around the world, especially in India, were interested in. The list highlights trends like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the upcoming Indian Premier League, and major events like the Lok Sabha Elections.

Here are the trending topics on YouTube for 2024:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Indian Premier League

Moye Moye (a popular song or trend)

Lok Sabha Elections in India

Ajju Bhai (a well-known character)

Ratan Naval Tata (a prominent business figure)

Anant Ambani's wedding

Kalki 2898 AD (possibly a movie or show)

Diljit Dosanjh (a famous singer)

Olympic Games in Paris 2024

Top YouTube Creators of 2024:

Some popular creators continue to stand out. Mr. Beast remains a leading figure, and there are several other channels that have gained a lot of attention:

Mr. Beast

Filmy Suraj (an actor)

Sujal Thakkar

KL Bro Biju Ritwik

UR-Cristiano

Box of Vengeance

Stokes Twins

Priyal Kukhreja

Album Creations

Unknown Boy Varun

Additionally, YouTube has revealed the most-streamed songs of the year, with Mahesh Babu's Telugu hit "Kurchi Madathapetti" taking the top spot.

Most Popular Songs on YouTube in 2024:

Kurchi Madathapetti

JALE 2

Aaj Ki Raat

Matak Chaalungi

Nimbu Kharbuja Bhail 2

Teri Baato Me Aisa Uljha Jiya

O Mahi by Arijit Singh

Gulabi Sari

Apne Labr Ko Dhoka Do

Aai Nai

Top Shorts Songs of the Year:

YouTube Shorts have also been a hit, with many users featuring catchy tunes in their short videos:

DHANA

Super Slowed

Jujalarim Funk

Tauba Tauba

Gulabi Sari

Teri Baato Me Aisa Uljha Jiya

Jale 2

Masha Ultrafunk

Aaj Ki Raat

Maroon Colour Sadiya

This year’s trends showcase a variety of interests, from sports and politics to music and entertainment. It’s fascinating to see what has captured the attention of viewers around the globe!

