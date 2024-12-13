BSNL intensifies its battle against Jio and Airtel, offers massive 1300GB monthly data for Rs 333

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL monthly recharge plan

BSNL is excited to introduce its Winter Bonanza offer for internet users. This time, the government-owned telecom company is giving away free internet for six months! Under this plan, users will enjoy 1300GB of high-speed data each month, making it perfect for streaming, browsing, and more. However, this offer is available in most parts of the country, with the exception of Delhi and Mumbai.

Here’s how it works:

For just Rs 1,999, you can get BSNL's Bharat Fiber broadband service for six months. You’ll receive internet access with speeds up to 25Mbps for the first 1300GB of data each month. Once you’ve used that up, you’ll still have internet access at a slightly lower speed of 4Mbps. Plus, you can make unlimited calls using a landline during this period!

Additionally, BSNL has rolled out a mobile plan for Rs 599. This plan offers users 84 days of service, with 3GB of high-speed data available each day, totaling 252 GB over the entire period. You’ll also be able to make unlimited calls and send 100 free text messages each day to any network in India.

On top of that, BSNL has launched a new direct-to-device (D2D) service. This innovative satellite-based offering allows users to stay connected even when there's no mobile network available. It's particularly useful in emergencies, allowing you to make calls and access the internet via satellite!

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched a new plan priced at Rs 398. This plan allows users to make unlimited calls to any network across India. Subscribers will also benefit from unlimited 5G data, with the first 2GB of data available at high speed each day—note that this feature is exclusive to users with 5G smartphones. Additionally, customers can send up to 100 free text messages (SMS) daily. The plan has a validity of 28 days and includes a subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile Edition for the same period.

ALSO READ: Yearender 2024: From tariff hikes to increasing spam calls, how this year shaped telecom sector in India