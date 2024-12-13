Airtel silences Jio, launches affordable plan with Hotstar benefit ahead of merger with JioCinema

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel Hotstar plan

Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan for its millions of mobile users that comes with some exciting perks. As part of this plan, users will receive a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar, a popular streaming service. This launch comes shortly after Jio, another major telecom company, rolled out its own New Year plan with extended benefits, including a lengthy validity of 200 days. Since raising prices in July, many users have switched to other options, prompting these companies to work hard to win back customers.

Airtel Hotstar bundle plan

Airtel’s new plan costs Rs 398. With this plan, users can make unlimited calls to any network across India. They also enjoy unlimited 5G data, with the first 2GB of data each day at high speed—though this feature is only available for users with 5G smartphones. Additionally, customers can send 100 free text messages (SMS) daily. The plan lasts for 28 days and includes a subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile Edition for the same duration.

Airtel offers other options too. For Rs 379, there’s a plan with a full month of validity that also includes unlimited calling, 2GB of high-speed data each day, and 100 free SMS daily. There are also plans costing Rs 349 and Rs 355. The Rs 349 plan lasts for 28 days and provides 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited calling and 100 free text messages.

Meanwhile, the Rs 355 plan has a validity of 30 days and offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS each day, and a total of 25GB of data available without daily limits.

In other news, Jio’s new mobile plan available for just Rs 2025, perfect for ringing in the New Year! This plan gives you 2.5GB of fast internet every day, adding up to a total of 500GB during the entire duration of the plan. This special welcome offer is available from December 11 to January 11, so don't miss out!

