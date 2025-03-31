Students burn effigy of CM Reddy in protest against land auction plan at Hyderabad university | Watch Students at the University of Hyderabad protest against the Telangana government's plan to auction 400 acres of land, demanding its protection and legal ownership by the university.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) staged a protest against the Telangana government's decision to auction 400 acres of land at the Gachibowli campus. The protest began between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM near the main gate of the campus, where around 30-40 students gathered, holding placards and chanting slogans against the government's decision. The protest quickly drew the attention of the Gachibowli police, who attempted to disperse the crowd.

No arrests, protest ends peacefully

According to Gachibowli Police Inspector Mohammad Habubullah Khan, no students were detained, and no formal charges were filed. He confirmed that the protest ended peacefully shortly after police intervention. Despite this, student leaders made it clear that they would continue their movement until the state government revoked the land auction plan and formally registered the land as part of the university.

Burning of CM's effigy

In an escalation of their protest, the students planned to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had recently referred to the protesters as "cowards." However, police attempted to intervene and prevent this act. Despite the police's efforts, the students successfully burned the effigy. The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) accused the police of physically assaulting students during the protest, leading to injuries. In a statement, the union condemned the government's use of "brutal force" to suppress student protests and accused them of portraying students as "villains" instead of listening to their concerns regarding the protection of land and wildlife.

CM Reddy's controversial comments

On March 26, dismissing concerns raised by environmentalists and students, Chief Minister Reddy had stated in the state assembly, "There are no deer, no tigers, just 'cunning foxes' hindering the state's progress." His comments came just two days after a statement from D. Sridhar Babu, the Telangana IT and Industry Minister and a former UoH student, who assured that the state government would not seize any part of the university's land at Kacha Gachibowli and vowed to protect the university's lakes and rocks.

Why are students protesting?

The protests erupted after the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) announced plans to develop and auction the Kacha Gachibowli land, which had been returned to the state government following a prolonged court battle. The land, located in the IT corridor of Hyderabad's financial district, is seen as prime real estate. Students, residents, and environmental and climate activists have opposed the move, arguing that the area serves as an important carbon sink for the city, housing various plant species, birds, and vulnerable wildlife. They fear that converting the land for industrial or commercial use will harm the region's biodiversity.

Student demands

Despite assurances from the government that the university's land will be protected, protests continue. Students have raised concerns about the government's past actions in acquiring university land for other purposes. While the Andhra Pradesh government allocated 2,324 acres to the university in 1975, the Telangana High Court has previously noted the lack of documentary evidence for the land transfer. The students are demanding that the state government halt the land auction process, form a review committee to study the biodiversity and ecological significance of the land, and grant legal ownership of the land to the University of Hyderabad.

The protests reflect growing concerns about the future of the university's land, its ecological value, and the impact of development plans in the rapidly growing city of Hyderabad.