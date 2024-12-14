iPhone 14 512GB variant gets massive 23 percent discount, available for just Rs 3,464 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 discount

If you're considering purchasing an iPhone, now is an excellent time to take the plunge. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, prices for the iPhone 14 and 15 models have significantly dropped. Currently, various e-commerce platforms are offering enticing discounts on different variants of the iPhone 14 series, creating a fantastic opportunity to snag a more affordable iPhone.

Storage issues are a common headache for iPhone users. The more storage you need, the more you typically have to spend. However, if you can get an iPhone with ample storage at a reduced price, that's a win-win. Amazon is rolling out a standout offer for millions of customers, allowing you to purchase the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14 with a substantial discount right now.

iPhone 14 512GB discount

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 512GB variant significantly. This fantastic smartphone is currently listed at Rs 99,900, but with Amazon's generous 23 percent discount, you can grab it for just Rs 76,900. In addition to this flat discount, a special bank offer allows you to enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 when using select bank cards.

If your budget still feels a bit tight, Amazon has also made it easier for customers by providing an EMI option. You can take home the iPhone 14 512GB for a manageable monthly payment of just Rs 3,464. Plus, with the exchange offer, you could save up to Rs 27,950 when trading in your old device, though the exact amount will depend on the condition of your old phone.

iPhone 14 specifications

Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 sports an elegant glass back panel with an aluminum frame. It features a 6.1-inch display equipped with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The device ships with iOS 16, which you can easily upgrade to iOS 18.2. The iPhone 14 offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, catering to various user needs.

For photography enthusiasts, it comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 12 + 12-megapixel sensor, while the front houses a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Constructed with a robust 3279mAh battery, this smartphone supports 15W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout your day.

