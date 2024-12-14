'Fraught with serious risks': Russian foreign ministry warns citizens against travelling to US

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russians should refrain from making trips to the US, says Russian foreign ministry

In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Russia-US relations plummet to a new low, Moscow has warned its citizens to not visit the US. Referring to the relations as confrontational, Russia claims that the visiting Russians may risk themselves being 'hunted' by the authorities in the United States. Through a news briefing on Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the warning saying, "Trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks."

Describing the relations as "on the verge of rupture", the spokesperson added that Russians should refrain from making trips to the United States and its friendly countries like Canada as well as some European Union countries.

US also issues warning to its citizens

Similarly, the US has also issued warnings to its citizens to avoid travelling to Russia, saying that the US citizens may be subject to 'harassment or detention' by Russian security officials. It is to be noted that since the war began in Ukraine, the United States has extended approximately $62 billion in military aid. Additionally, Washington, last month, authorised Ukraine to use long-range missiles deep into the Russian territory.

Moreover, a US intelligence assessment had recently concluded that Russia may use its new intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine again in "coming days," a US official said.

Earlier, the Russian Army launched a massive aerial attack on Kyiv, which Ukraine alleges has targeted the power grids.

Russian aerial attack on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia used air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles against Ukraine’s western regions. It also added that multiple strike drones were launched at Ukraine, and these were followed by swarms of cruise missiles in the country’s air space. Moreover, US President-elect Trump has stressed that Russia and Ukraine need to immediately reach a ceasefire. He added that Ukraine should likely prepare to receive less US military aid.

