Savour the goodness of Bathua Paratha this winter, know easy, step-by-step recipe

People eat potato-cauliflower parathas with great fondness, but have you ever eaten bathua parathas? Even today people in villages make spicy bathua parathas. Parathas are easily prepared by mixing bathua in flour. Bathua parathas are so tasty that after eating them once, you will feel like eating them again and again. So here's the recipe for making bathua parathas today.

Ingredients for making Bathua Parathas:

2 cups wheat flour, 4 cups bathua, 1/2 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp ground celery, 1 pinch asafoetida, 2 chopped green chillies, some red chillies, salt, oil, and water

Recipe for making Bathua Parantha:

Step 1: To make Bathua parathas, first clean the bathua and put it to a boil. Wash the bathua 2-3 times with clean water and then put it to boil. You can also boil the bathua in a wok or pan, and if you are boiling it in a cooker, then give it only 1 whistle. When the bathua is boiled, let it cool down and drain the water by pressing it tightly with your hand. Drain all the water thoroughly.

Step 2: Now add bathua, salt, cumin powder, celery, asafoetida, green chilies, and red chilies in the mixer jar and grind it finely. Now knead the dough with this ground masala. Knead a little soft dough to make parathas. You can also mix some salt in the dough for taste, and if you want, you can also add 1-2 spoons of oil.

Step 3: Now roll the dough and make Bathua paratha. Apply dry flour and roll the paratha slowly and gently and put it on the pan. Now apply ghee and fry the paratha well from both sides till it turns pink. Bathua stuffed paratha is ready; you can eat it with sauce, chutney, butter, or curd.

