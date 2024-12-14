Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Student not allowed to enter classroom without removing 'tilak' from forehead in Rishikesh

Uttarakhand: Student not allowed to enter classroom without removing 'tilak' from forehead in Rishikesh

Uttarakhand: The girl obeyed her teacher and attended the class but told her parents about it later. Her parents, along with Hindu outfits, reached the school on Thursday to protest.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Rishikesh Published : Dec 14, 2024 20:00 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 20:24 IST
Uttarakhand news, class 8 girl Student not allowed to enter classroom without removing tilak from fo
Image Source : PIXABAY Uttarakhand: Students not allowed to enter classroom without removing tilak from forehead in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand: A girl was not allowed to enter her classroom in a school in Rishikesh without removing a tilak from her forehead, prompting her parents and Hindu outfits to stage a protest, following which the principal had to offer an apology.

Director General of School Education Jharna Kamthan has also asked the chief education officer of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand to investigate the matter. The Class-8 student was asked by her teacher on Wednesday (December 11) to remove the tilak from her forehead, saying it was not allowed in the school.

"The teacher should not have forced the girl to remove the tilak. Wearing a tilak is a Hindu tradition. How can a Hindu be stopped from wearing it?" Rajiv Bhatnagar, president of one of the Hindu groups that were part of the protest, said.

The matter was resolved after the principal of the school apologised to the girl's parents and the protesting Hindu groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan.

Related Stories
Uttarakhand: Congress, BJP announce candidates for Kedarnath assembly bypoll

Uttarakhand: Congress, BJP announce candidates for Kedarnath assembly bypoll

Uttarakhand Waqf Board demands land for families of soldiers in Waqf Property

Uttarakhand Waqf Board demands land for families of soldiers in Waqf Property

Diwali gift for govt employees: Uttarakhand hikes dearness allowance

Diwali gift for govt employees: Uttarakhand hikes dearness allowance

Uttarakhand: Death count rises to 36 after passenger bus plunges into gorge in Almora

Uttarakhand: Death count rises to 36 after passenger bus plunges into gorge in Almora

Cameras installed in Jim Corbett National Park misused to intimidate women: Study

Cameras installed in Jim Corbett National Park misused to intimidate women: Study

Man reunites with 2 families in Ghaziabad, Dehradun after decades, later detained on fraud suspicion

Man reunites with 2 families in Ghaziabad, Dehradun after decades, later detained on fraud suspicion

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement