Dandruff issue during winter? Use THIS ingredient to get rid of flakes from hair

Know how to get rid of dandruff with camphor.

Do you know that all the elements found in camphor can improve your hair health to a great extent? Camphor can also be used to get rid of dandruff. The anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties found in camphor can prove to be a panacea for removing some hair-related problems. Let us know about how to make camphor a part of the hair care routine.

Camphor, coconut oil and lemon juice

To make a chemical-free hair pack, you will need camphor, coconut oil and lemon juice. You have to mix these three natural ingredients well and prepare a smooth paste. Now you can include this hair pack in your hair care routine.

Camphor and olive oil

If you want, you can mix camphor powder in warm olive oil. Applying this mixture to your hair and scalp can help you get rid of dandruff. Apart from this, you can also use a paste made from camphor.

Camphor and Reetha

Apart from this, you can make camphor a part of your hair care routine in another way. First, soak reetha overnight and then boil it the next day. Now prepare a hair pack by mixing camphor and boiled reetha. You can apply this natural hair pack to your head.

NOTE: If you do not pay attention to the problem of dandruff in time, then very soon you may have to face hair fall. Overall, the camphor used for worship can also prove beneficial for your hair health.

