Cold outbreak in Delhi-NCR affecting health, skin and hair, adopt THESE Ayurvedic remedies to avoid it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Remedies to treat health, skin and hair due to cold outbreak in Delhi-NCR.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert, which means that the cold is going to increase in Delhi-NCR as well. Information about snowfall on the mountain peaks and warnings of cold waves in North India is being given. People turn to hill stations to enjoy holidays and the cold in winter. If you are also thinking so, then wait a bit because you will now enjoy the cold of the mountains here. These days Haryana has become colder than Shimla. The temperature in Sikar, Rajasthan has reached one and a half degrees and in some areas of Delhi, the temperature has reached 4-5 degrees. The cold winds coming from the mountains have reached the plains. In such weather, people take care to wear warm clothes and keep their food right but they make one mistake. Due to not feeling thirsty, they forget to drink water, due to which constipation, and acidity start occurring, and dizziness occurs due to weakness. This is called winter dehydration. Lack of water also affects your beauty.

Firstly, dehydration, and on top of that, bathing in hot water in winter, wearing woollen clothes, and sitting in front of a heater makes the skin dry. Due to this, problems like rashes, cracking of lips, and heels, and itching become common, which turn into eczema if they persist. With the increase in cold, the risk of chill blasts will also increase. In this skin disease, there is swelling, itching and severe burning in the fingers and toes and it becomes difficult to do anything from lifting things to writing and typing. Not only this, due to less sunlight in winter, the body gets less vitamin D, whereas according to recent research, a dangerous skin cancer called melanoma can occur due to lack of vitamin D. In this season, not only the skin, but the hair also becomes dry, lifeless and split ends. The cold and dry air absorbs the moisture of the head, which causes dandruff and hair fall. There are problems but you do not have to be afraid of them and you have to do only one thing. One has to wake up in the morning switch on India TV and do yoga with Swami Ramdev. Because the natural glow that comes from yoga cannot be achieved with any makeup product.

Effective tips for skin diseases

Take Godhan extract daily or you can chew 5-6 neem leaves. Drink wheatgrass juice or Giloy juice daily.

How to get rid of pimples?

Eat Indian gooseberry daily or chew rosewood leaves. Drink gourd juice, 3-4 litres of water and do pranayama for 30 minutes daily.

Avoid dryness in winter

Wash your face with lukewarm water. Reduce the use of soap. Apply coconut-almond oil and put 4 drops of oil in your navel.

Tips to retain the natural glow

Take care of your food habits. Drink aloe vera juice daily. Eat sprouted gram and peanuts. Avoid fried food and strong spices. Eat almonds, raisins, figs and walnuts.

The secret of perfect skin

Sweat out, eat simple food, drink a lot of water, sleep and wake up on time. Do yoga, meditation, laugh and be happy.

Hair fall will stop

Drink amla, aloe vera, and wheat grass juice. Apply aloe vera gel on hair. Apply coconut oil and cooked curry leaves. Also, apply onion juice to hair roots.

Effective in dandruff

Drink amla and aloe vera juice daily. Wash hair with sour buttermilk or multani mitti. Apply coconut oil mixed with borax, neem juice and lemon. Massage with mustard or coconut oil.

Homemade pack to get a glowing face

Anti Ageing Pack: Orange Peel and Honey

Orange Peel and Honey Pimple Pack: Rose Petal, Milk and Honey

Rose Petal, Milk and Honey Open Pores Pack: Banana/Papaya, Neem, Almond and Chironji

Banana/Papaya, Neem, Almond and Chironji Anti Infection Pack: Turmeric, Aloe Vera, Neem and Multani Mitti

Turmeric, Aloe Vera, Neem and Multani Mitti Freckle Pack: Powdered Red Lentil and Curd

How to make a natural hair pack?

Mix Triphala powder, multani mitti and aloe vera and add the juice of half a lemon. Apply the paste on the hair and wash it with plain water after 1 hour.

How to make fenugreek-coconut oil?

Take 100 grams of fenugreek, take 500 ml of coconut oil, take 4 leaves of aloe vera and take a handful of curry leaves. Fry fenugreek in an iron pan, add coconut oil, aloe vera, and curry leaves. Boil on low flame for half an hour and strain after cooling.

ALSO READ: Indigestion issues during winter? Follow THESE easy Ayurvedic remedies to balance your digestive health