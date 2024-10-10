Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel unveils India's first comprehensive Spam Protection Shield

Airtel, one of the popular telecom service providers of India has transformed the spam protection system in India. The company has introduced its innovative spam-fighting capabilities for the network users, by leveraging the power of its network and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Airtel claims that it can identify, verify and block spam calls and SMS messages- further providing users with a safer and more hassle-free communication experience.

Airtel's Network-powered by AI combats Spam Calls and Texts

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel unveils India's first comprehensive Spam Protection Shield

Key features of Airtel's Spam Protection:

Real-time identification: Airtel has added advanced algorithms which will instantly detect suspicious calls and messages. It will alert the users about the potential threats. Intelligent verification: Suspected spam calls and text messages are thoroughly analyzed to confirm their malevolent nature- this will happen by ensuring the accurate blocking system. Proactive Blocking: Once the spammers are verified, the Airtel network will block the contact number automatically. This will prevent the scammers/spammers from reaching the network users.

Benefits for Airtel customers:

Peace of mind: Users could enjoy worry-free communication by safeguarding the network user from unwanted spam. Time savings: This system will avoid the frustration of answering spam calls and dealing with unnecessary messages on the user’s number. Enhanced security: With a new advanced security system added by Airtel, the users’ personal information will be protected from falling into the wrong hands.

By adding the new spam-detecting technology, Airtel's commitment towards providing a secure and reliable communication platform is evident. The network users will be protected by the spam protection solution and with the combination of network intelligence with AI, the leading telecom player has set a new standard for spam prevention in India.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) Review: Premium looking laptop with long battery life and smooth performance

The Vivobook S15, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. I used the laptop for a week, with decent usage for everyday tasks, and here is my honest review of the laptop.

ALSO READ: Jio Diwali Dhamaka offers free 1-year AirFiber subscription: Details here

Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka is a great opportunity for customers who are looking to upgrade their internet service and enjoy premium entertainment options. With free AirFiber for a year, access to multiple OTT apps, and a range of TV channels, Jio is making this festive season extra special for its users.