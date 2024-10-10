Jio Diwali Dhamaka offers free 1-year AirFiber subscription: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Diwali Dhamaka

With the festive season in full swing, Jio has finally listed exclusive Diwali Dhamaka offer for its loyal customers across the country. With the new offering, the leading telecom service provider is giving customers a chance to enjoy a free AirFiber connection for a year. Here are the details about the plans, benefits, and how to subscribe to them.

Jio Diwali offer: What’s included?

Under the Diwali Dhamaka scheme, Jio is reportedly offering a year of free subscription to its AirFiber service for a specific recharge value. Also, the customers will receive Reliance Digital coupons which are worth their recharge value, and make it a highly attractive deal.

Additionally, the plan further includes:

800+ TV channels: Subscribers will get access to a vast range of television channels for unlimited entertainment. 13+ OTT apps: Users will enjoy premium subscriptions to over 13 OTT platforms. Unlimited Wi-Fi: It will enable the customer to stay connected without data caps for a seamless online experience. Free installation: A complimentary installation worth Rs 1,000 is also included in this offer.

AirFiber plans: Starting at Rs 599

Jio’s AirFiber service is available in a variety of plans, which are starting from Rs 599 onwards. Here’s a breakdown of the offerings:

Rs 599 plan: 30 Mbps speed with 800+ TV channels, 11+1 OTT app access for free and a WiFi 6 router. Rs 888 plan: 30 Mbps speed, enhanced with 11+3 OTT apps and premium access to the users, along with a 4K set-top box. Rs 899 plan: It will boost the speed to 100 Mbps with similar entertainment offerings. Rs 1,199 plan: It will offer 100 Mbps speed, along with access to 11+4 premium OTT apps and will be bundled with top-tier devices.

Jio Diwali Offer- How to subscribe?

Subscribing to the Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is simple:

Visit the Jio website or the Jio app. Enter your details which include your mobile number and PIN code to check if the service is available. Select your preferred plan and proceed with the recharge. Claim your offer

By doing this, you could enjoy the free AirFiber along with the additional benefits.

Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka is certainly an opportunity for those who are looking for an upgrade to their existing internet service and enjoy premium entertainment options.

