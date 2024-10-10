Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series leaks: Display, camera, and launch details revealed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Samsung

After launching the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year (2024), Samsung has been reportedly preparing for the release of its next flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G. Although the company has not yet released any official information, the leaks have already surfaced, and some insights about the display and launch timeline for the series have been shared.

Expected Launch

The new premium flagship series is expected to launch in early 2025. Like the previous series, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unleash three models in this lineup, which is expected to be Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Main Highlight: Sleek design with thin bezels

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy S25 series may feature ultra-thin bezels, with just 0.2mm thickness, offering a more immersive display experience. The base and models are rumoured to come with the latest Exynos chipset, while the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra could be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Despite these upgrades, the design is expected to remain similar to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Specifications

Display: The Galaxy S25 5G may sport a 6.3-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S25 Plus could come with a larger 6.8-inch screen. The Ultra model is expected to feature a massive 6.9-inch display with peak brightness reaching up to 2600 nits. Camera: Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a 200MP primary camera alongside a 50MP telephoto lens, promising enhanced photography. The base model may include a 12MP front camera for selfies. Battery: A 4,900mAh battery could power the Galaxy S25 5G and S25 Plus models, while the Ultra variant might get a slightly larger 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance.

What's Next for Samsung's Flagship Series?

With anticipated upgrades in display, camera, and chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series could bring significant improvements over the Galaxy S24. As the release date approaches, more details are likely to emerge, keeping Samsung enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the official launch.

