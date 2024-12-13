Do you smoke cigarettes and drink tea daily? Know how THESE habits can cause chronic constipation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the side effects of smoking cigarettes and drinking tea daily.

Tea and smoking are globally consumed for relaxation and energy, but their impact on digestion often goes unnoticed. Moderate tea consumption is fine but excessive intake of caffeine and smoking can disturb your gut health, leading to chronic constipation and other issues.

When we spoke to Dr Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, he said that tea contains caffeine, a tonic that can have mixed effects on the digestive system. In appropriate amounts, caffeine can ease bowel movements by increasing contractions in the intestines. On the other hand, excessive consumption of tea can lead to dehydration, resulting in hardened stools and slow bowel movements.

Caffeine also acts as a diuretic (causing increased passing of urine) and encourages the body to lose water. Dehydration directly affects the consistency and passage of stools, causing constipation. Individuals who are lactose intolerant may suffer from digestive issues such as bloating or constipation since tea often contains milk.

Smoking can have serious effects on the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The amount of nicotine present in cigarettes stimulates the nervous system and can temporarily speed up bowel activity but chronic smoking disturbs the balance of gut microbiota, which is essential for healthy digestion.

Nicotine, on the other hand, reduces the blood flow to the intestines, impairing their ability to function efficiently. Over time, the reduction in blood flow and chronic inflammation damages the intestinal lining, causing issues in digestion and bowel movements. Smoking can also increase the risk of IBS and IBD, associated with constipation.

Prevention Tips

Reduce Tea Consumption: Reduce your intake of caffeine and Opt for herbal teas that are caffeine-free and contain ingredients like peppermint or ginger.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can counteract the effects of caffeine. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Quit Smoking: Reducing or eliminating the habit of smoking can improve gut health.

Increase Fibre Intake: Consume fibre-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. Fiber helps in bowel movements and prevents constipation.

ALSO READ: Energy drinks impact health of kids and adults: Beware of THESE harmful effects